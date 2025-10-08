Spurs ‘disappointed’ by ruling on Velebayi, Baartman matter

Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou said they will meet with their legal team to dissect the ruling.

Cape Town Spurs have expressed disappointment about SAFA Arbitrator Hilton Epstein’s ruling on the Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman matter.



This comes after Epstein ruled in favour of the two Kaizer Chiefs players and declared them free agents.



In a statement, Spurs said even though the arbitrator’s ruling disappointed them, they will respect it.



“While the Club is naturally disappointed with the outcome, we respect the arbitration process and will abide by the decision. We will now take the necessary time to thoroughly review the detailed award with our legal counsel to understand its full implications for the Club, our remaining players, and our long-term strategy,” read a statement from Spurs.

“This ruling raises significant questions about the structure of player contracts and the protection of clubs that invest in youth development. For three decades, the Cape Town Spurs Academy has been a cornerstone of South African football, dedicated to nurturing young talent and providing a pathway to professional careers. The potential precedent set by this award forces a moment of deep reflection on the sustainability of such models.”

Spurs to dissect the award

“For 30 years, our Academy has been our proudest legacy. We have invested not just funds, but passion, time, and a philosophy into developing young players into professionals and upstanding individuals. The outcome of this case, while we accept it, compels us to ask a critical question – how do we continue this vital work in an environment where the fundamental contract tying a developed player to the club can be so easily dissolved by circumstances?” said Efstathiou.



“Our immediate focus is to meet with our legal team to dissect this award. We need clear direction on two fronts – firstly, the immediate operational impact on our squad as we campaign in the ABC Motsepe League, and secondly, and most crucially, on any compensation that may be due to the Club for the significant investment we have made in these players’ careers. The viability of our Academy and, indeed, the future strategic direction of Cape Town Spurs, hinges on the answers to these questions.”