Chiefs duo declared free agents by SAFA arbitrator

Spurs must immediately issue their clearances to allow them to be registered by Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs can finally use Asanele Velebayi and Luke Baartman after SAFA Arbitrator Hilton Epstein ruled in favour of the two players and declared them free agents.



Chiefs signed the duo on a free transfer after Cape Town Spurs were relegated to the amateur ranks, the ABC Motsepe League, at the end of the previous season.

Spurs, however, later challenged their transfers and took the matter to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Dispute Resolution Chamber, which ruled in favour of Baartman and Velebayi and declared them free agents.

The Urban Warriors appealed the PSL DRC ruling.



However, Phakaaathi has learned that Epstein has now ruled in favour of the players again, meaning that Spurs must immediately issue their clearances to allow them to be registered by Chiefs.