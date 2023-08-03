Stellenbosch add Ghanaian defender Amponsah to their squad

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Stellenbosch FC have announced the signing of Prince Amponsah, with the Ghanaian defender joining the DStv Premiership side on a long-term deal.

ALSO READ: Grobler looking for strong start from SuperSport United

Amponsah becomes the latest signing by Stellenbosch, with the club having already announced the arrivals of Thabo Moloisane, Olivier Toure and Liam de Kock.

The 18-year-old defender spent some time with the club’s reserves and he is also a former Ubuntu Football Academy player.

“Stellenbosch Football Club is delighted to announce that the club has acquired the services of promising Ghanaian defender Prince Amponsah on a long-term contract,” the club wrote on their website.

“The 18-year-old centre-back spent his formative years with Scores Football Academy in Ghana before a short stint at the Ubuntu FC Academy landed him at Stellenbosch for a professional trial. During this trial, Amponsah toured with the SFC U-21 team to India to compete in the international NextGen tournament before signing a professional contract with the club.”

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker welcomed the signing of the defender, saying he believes he will contribute positively to the team.

“We are massively excited with the signing of Prince and his addition to our squad. He is a young player with huge potential,” said the Stellies mentor.

“He has immense ability with the ball at his feet, a great passing range, and is all-round a really good defender, so we are excited to see him grow and develop with us at the club.”

Stellies have made a total of eight new signings ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season.



ALSO READ: Kgatlana – Banyana can reach World Cup final



The club has also bolstered their goalkeeping department with the new signing of former Baroka FC shot-stopper Oscarine Masuluke.

They have also brought in Genino Palace from Maritzburg United, Anicet Oura from Asec Mimosa, Salifu Colley from Real de Banjul in Gambia, and another signing from Bakgaka Mashweu Mphahlele.

Stellies have also lost some key members from last season’s squad, players like Junior Mendieta, who has since joined Mamelodi Sundowns, Kganyane Letsoenyo (TS Galaxy), Ibraheem Jabbar (Maccabi Petah Tikva), Olwethu Makhanya (Philadelphia Union in the US) and Sinethemba Mngomezulu (Richards Bay FC).

Meanwhile, the Cape side will open their league campaign with a clash against Orlando Pirates at home on Saturday.