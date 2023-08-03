Mokwena picks out Sundowns’ main rivals ahead of DStv Premiership kick off

By Katlego Modiba

The thrills and spills of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season begin on Friday evening and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena is aware of a target on their back from their title rivals.

The Brazilians will once again be favourites to retain their league title, but they will face stiff competition this season. That’s according to Mokwena, who reckons his team will be “hunted” as they aim to win a record-extending seventh league crown.

Sundowns’ quest for another medal begins with a trip to Polokwane, where they will face Sekhukhune United on Friday, a side they have not lost to in four matches. The last game ended 2-0 in favour of the defending champions.

“We’re excited because we understand how difficult it’s going to be and all the games will be tough,” Mokwena said.

“It’s going to be a season where we’re definitely going to be tested. We’re the hunted this season and everyone wants to beat us.

“We look forward to defending our Premiership and showing the qualities that we have as the defending champions in every single match with a lot of consistency and quality in our performances.”

Mokwena also highlighted where the challenge is likely to come from after the majority of teams invested well in the transfer market.

“Kaizer Chiefs are a lot stronger this season and they are going to cause problems for a lot of teams,” the 36-year-old said.

“SuperSport United have made great investments, Orlando Pirates are a lot stronger and they have signed some very good players.

“AmaZulu have a new coach with great experience and good pedigree. Cape Town City look a lot stronger with the players that they have brought in. Sekhukhune United are stronger and they finished strong last season.”

He added: “Swallows also finished strong last season and they will be a very competitive side. All the games will be very difficult even against a newly-promoted sides like Polokwane City and Cape Town Spurs. But as I’ve said, we have to focus on ourselves and look to compete against ourselves, make sure we set high standards and a benchmark that will allow us to maintain good levels of performances and hopefully that stimulates consistency amongst us. The majority of the focus is on ourselves … to better our best.”

While Sundowns and Sekhukhune get their campaign underway this evening, the rest of the sides in the top flight will play on Saturday and Sunday.

Orlando Pirates visit Stellenbosch tomorrow, with Steve Barker’s Cape side one of the surprise packages last season.

Gavin Hunt’s SuperSport will welcome Richards Bay tomorrow while Kaizer Chiefs kick off their campaign on Sunday when they play host to Chippa United.