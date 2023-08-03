Riveiro happy with depth in Pirates squad ahead of new season

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is content with the squad the club has assembled ahead of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership.

Pirates made a number of signings to bolster their squad including the goalkeeping department where they have brought in shot-stopper Melusi Buthelezi from TS Galaxy.

Buthelezi’s acquisition takes the number of goalkeepers at Pirates to four – Bucs have Buthelezi, Richard Ofori, Sipho Chaine and Siyabonga Mpontshane.



It remains to be seen who Riveiro will select for their first game of the season.



Pirates’ opening game of the season is against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

“We are in a fantastic space about the goalkeepers. The squad is very strong and the goalkeeping department is not an exception. We have four exceptional keepers, all of them ready to deliver, ready to play with different characteristics, but we are quite calm when they are in goal,” said Riveiro during the club’s press-conference this week.



“What I expect is for them to continue making steps forward in their performances in the way that they contribute to the team in every phase of the game, not only in the defensive phase.”

Riveiro emphasised the need to have competent goalkeepers and says their participation in the game is very crucial with the club believing in building from the back.

“It’s important that we have solid keepers because we are a team that used to spend most of the time on the ball. The participation of the keepers in this type of team is key because they are asked a few times during the game to appear and that’s why they are all excellent in that sense,” he added.