Stellenbosch coach reacts to Cup draw against Sundowns

Playing the high-flying Mamelodi Sundowns outfit in the Nedbank Cup might not be ideal at the moment, but Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says in order to win the competition, they need to “beat the best”.

Stellenbosch were paired against Sundowns in a quarterfinals draw, which took place on in Johannesburg on Monday evening.

With Sundowns having shown that they are a quality side that is capable of beating anyone, especially after their convincing 5-2 win against Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League last weekend, Barker knows that his side is facing a huge task in order to reach the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup.

“We need to reiterate the quality team that Sundowns are, I think they showed on the weekend not just in South African football, but on the continent, they are one of the best if not the best team. So, when you come to a draw like this they are probably one team you don’t want to play at this stage of the tournament,” said Barker after the draw.

“But, at the end of the day if you want to win a competition or a cup, you have to beat the best at some stage, so, why not now. Hopefully by beating them it will open the doors going forward. Tough game for us, but we are currently in a good moment having scored freely at this stage. We solved some of the problems we had at the back.”



Stellies have scored nine goals in the two games played in the Nedbank Cup so far – beating Swallows FC 3-0 in the last-32 before handing TS Galaxy a 6-3 drubbing in the last-16.

Barker believes if they can approach the game against Sundowns without any fear, they can surprise the defending champions.



They held Sundowns to a 1-1 draw in a league encounter earlier this month.

“We also have confidence and belief. We showed against Sundowns recently, you know as much as we respect them, we should not fear them, it is a type of game that gives you an opportunity to play with fearlessness and bravery. The pressure is not on us, we can try to take the game to Sundowns.”

The Nedbank Cup quarterfinals are set to be played on the weekend of 15 and 16 of April, but the Premier League will release the dates, times and venues in due course.