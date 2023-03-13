Details surrounding middendorp departure at Swallows revealed,

Mgosi Squad

A bad relationship with players is what led to Ernst Middendorp terminating his contract at Swallows FC, an insider in the Birds nest has said about the coach’s departure.

Middendorp resigned as Swallows coach following a poor showing against Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership tie which they lost 4-1 at Dobsonville Stadium last week Friday.



The loss didn’t sit well with the German coach, who decided to leave and believed players at the club were against him and did not want to listen to instructions.



The insider reveals that Middendorp was angry during the half-time break against the Buccaneers and the way he was speaking to players was improper – he blamed some players for the loss after the game.



Training sessions were also not enjoyable according to the source and that made things difficult.



“It was really bad and no wonder he just left the club,” said the source.

“That guy (Middendorp) was not on good terms with the players, they didn’t like him because he was always shouting and demanding unnecessary things. He lost his relationship with some players because of that. I think he just lacks man management, but otherwise he is a good coach.”



“I know a lot of guys are happy that he is gone, they just couldn’t stand him, especially inexperienced players. They have never dealt with a coach like him and they were finding it difficult to adapt.”

Middendorp was appointed as Swallows coach in December to try to help the club escape relegation.



He has since moved back to his native country where he is now coaching SV Meppen in the German third division.

Swallows are still in danger of being relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, with the team sitting in 14th spot on the log with 24 points after 22 games.

They are just five points ahead of last placed Marumo Gallants, who are facing automatic relegation with only eight games remaining in the league.