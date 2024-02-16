Stellenbosch keeper pushing for Bafana call-up after new contract

Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens says he is happy to have signed a new long-term contract at the club.

Stephens signed a new contract with the club on Wednesday.

Having helped the club win the Carling Knockout Cup in the first half of the season, the shot-stopper says he is now looking forward to competing for more trophies with the team to try to force himself into the Bafana Bafana squad.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play for Stellenbosch FC and for the club showing faith in me by extending my contract,” Stephens was quoted as saying on the club’s website after signing the new deal.

“The club is at the point now where the aim is to compete on all fronts, as we showed with our recent Carling Knockout success, and I’m grateful for the chance to continue playing a role in that.

“This is my fourth season at the club and my goal is to keep my jersey and push for a spot in the national team, while continuing to win more trophies and compete for the league with Stellenbosch FC.”

‘Consummate professional’

The Maroons CEO Rob Benadie added that the club is happy to have managed to keep a player like Stephens for a long time.

“We are very pleased to have extended our contract with a consummate professional such as Sage. He has proven to be a leader at our club and one of the best goalkeepers in the country,” said the Stellenbosch CEO.

Stephens has made 86 appearances for Stellies since joining the club in 2020. The 32-year-old former South Africa Under-23 goalkeeper signed for Stellenbosch after leaving Cape Town City.

He had also played for other DStv Premiership sides AmaZulu FC and began his professional career at Moroka Swallows FC after graduating from their development ranks.

The goal-minder will be looking to celebrate his new deal at the club with a victory when they take on SuperSport United away from home on Friday.