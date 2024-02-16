Mokwena’s emotions hit rooftop ahead of Pirates match

Expect emotions to be high when Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates renew rivalries at Loftus Versfeld in a DStv Premiership encounter that has so much familiarity to it.



The spotlight will fall on Rulani Mokwena whose family has a deep rooted history with the Buccaneers. He will once again rally the Brazilians from the bench against his former team that he led on an interim basis in 2019.



Mokwena’s late grandfather Eric “Scara” Sono, father Julius Sono as well as his uncle Jomo Sono all played for Pirates and their names still enjoy legendary status at the Soweto giants.



Mokwena has already asked his players to pardon him in advance if it gets heated on Saturday evening in Tshwane.



“I always ask my players every time before we play Pirates to forgive me because I know my emotions hit the rooftop,” he said.



“I’m not the same coach when we prepare for Pirates and they know that. Unfortunately, it’s one of those games that there is too much to it and it’s very difficult to become less emotional. There are still people at the club that I respect and the chairman (Dr Irvin Khoza) is someone that will always be special to me.



“The club itself from my family’s perspective, it has so many connotations. Some members of my family are who they are because of Orlando Pirates. I could never get to a space where I disrespect Pirates because the first person that would fight me is my late grandfather. He would turn in his grave but my allegiance and responsibility is with Mamelodi Sundowns now. I have to make sure we do everything we can to be ready and make sure we win.”



The 37-year-old is looking on the bright side of PSL mid-season break. He had to prepare the team without his Bafana Bafana players who were at the AFCON.



“We know how difficult the game is going to be. It’s always going to be difficult after such a long break. We have not had all our players at the same time for each and every single training session which makes it a little bit complicated,” Mokwena reasoned.



“But we have a good squad and feel strong enough to go into the game with the squad that we have and whatever possibilities that we might have with the players that might return. The break was good for us and the mini season break camp that we had.



“We worked on a couple of things that we want to improve on for the second half of the season but we know how difficult it’s going to be on Saturday against a very good side. We have to make sure that we’re at our best not only tactically but also emotionally and maybe even psychologically to be able to give a good performance.”



Sundowns recorded a 1-0 win the last time the teams met in a league encounter but Pirates got the better of them via a penalty shootout victory in the MTN8 final.