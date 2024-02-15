Comitis calls for a review of PSL rules after failed transfer

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has clarified why Namibian international Prins Tjiueza hasn’t yet finalised his transfer to the club.



The Citizens announced the signing of the highly-rated midfielder during the Africa Cup of Nations pending a medical assessment.

The move is now in doubt after the 21-year-old picked up an injury in the last 16 tie against Angola at the AFCON.

“The deal was pending as he was still playing (at AFCON) and we wanted to see if logistically we can sign him,” Comitis said on Radio 2000.

“Because there are a lot of rules in the PSL that need to be reviewed in terms of the way you sign players from overseas because the player has to be here with an original document. You can’t sign a player in another country and do the documentation via mail. The guy has to be here to apply for a work permit and it was a serious challenge for us to get that over the line but that is (a topic) for another day.

“At the end of the day, what was really the issue is that unfortunately he was still playing and he got injured. The injury was quite severe and the rehabilitation would probably take three months. So we weren’t able to proceed and conclude the deal because of that. At this stage, we are still interested in the kid and we just hope that Prins commits to a good rehab and we will review the position in the future.”

Comitis also gave an update on former Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela who is looking to revive his career in the DStv Premiership.

“Khanya is here with us and he’s not in a good condition so obviously he needs to get himself to a good level,” he said about the 24-year-old who has lived in the UK for majority of his life.



“We are working with him because he obviously has a fantastic football brain. You can’t play for Liecester even for one game if you are not good enough. We are just waiting for him to get to a level where he can compete.

“He was at Leicester and they loaned him out to lower level clubs. Those clubs are very difficult to play at. The game is very quickly here and he has to be able to adapt to it. Players come here from Africa and South America and they don’t realize how quick the game is so there’s still football in him.”