Stellies’ Barker happy to back at Danie Craven for Cape derby

“Bragging rights are important and factors a lot into it," said the Stellies coach.

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker says they are looking forward to hosting Cape Town City at their home ground Danie Craven Stadium on Friday.

Stellenbosch haven’t played at home in their last three DStv Premiership matches and Barker is hoping for a happy return home against the in-form City.

“We are excited and looking forward to it. There have always been some tight and competitive matches against our neighbours and both teams have been in good form lately. Obviously, their league form of six wins from six is an exceptional return, so we’re looking forward to it,” said Barker.

“We’re also looking forward to being back at our home ground. We haven’t played here at the Danie Craven Stadium for a while so that is also something to look forward to.”

Having won their last derby against Cape Town Spurs, Barker hopes they will also do the same against City, saying they want to bring joy to their supporters.

“Bragging rights are important and factors a lot into it. We recently played Cape Town Spurs and we were fortunately able to win that one, and now our aim is (to do the same against) Cape Town City,” he added.

“Derbies bring that little bit of an edge and there will be a big crowd out for both clubs, but we want to give our supporters that joy and happiness and the bragging rights that they deserve.”



City are second on the log with 25 points after 14 games, thanks to their six games winning run, which Stellies will be looking to stop.

Stellenbosch, meanwhile, have also been getting some positive results, with four wins, one loss and one draw in their last six league matches. The Maroons are in fourth place on the log with 20 points from the same games as City.