Motaung explains Chiefs statement on Khune

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has explained the reason behing the club’s decision to release a statement on goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.



Chiefs on Thursday released a statement that Khune has been temporarily suspended from the team and has been stripped of the club captaincy.



This comes after the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper reportedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol.



Motaung says it was important for the club to release the statement in order to set the tone “for, not just the young ones but also, the other players in the team”.



“The statement was very important in setting the tone for, not just the young ones but also, the other players in the team, to say that we’re a team of integrity, high standards and also of unity,” said Motaung as quoted by SABC Sport.

“It’s also making sure that if one doesn’t do things right, we address it, but as much as there’s discipline [measures], we also want to make sure we assist our players, and empower our players. So, I trust that our players take it very, very seriously.”

Motaung added the corrective measures against Khune are aimed at making him a better person on and off the field.

“Khune has been a part of this club for many years, I mean I’ve seen him grow, he’s like a younger brother. But also, he’s contributed immensely to Kaizer Chiefs, he’s been a captain for many years and contributed to the national team.,” she noted.

“And it’s very important that, even when someone makes a mistake, you find time and the opportunity to sit down and address those issues, and while there is discipline, you also find a way to help someone deal with things.



“That, for me, is very important in this process, we’ve talked extensively and I even called him this morning – it’s a tough journey, but I see a young man who’s willing to do the work and we’re here with him.

“But certainly, the message is also, you need to be disciplined, you need to do the work properly and you need to understand that we’re part of a team in which accountability and leadership must be done with integrity,” concluded Motaung.