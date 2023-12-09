We wanted it more, says Stellies coach after Cape derby victory

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says the difference between his team and Cape Town City was that they wanted the victory more than their counterparts.



This was after Stellies, who finished the match with 10 players, edged the Citizens 1-0 in a DStv Premiership match played at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday. Khanyis Mayo got the red card for City.

It was a game that could have gone either way, but Stellenbosch managed to protect the goal they scored in the first half.

“Honestly, super proud and excited about the victory this evening. Cape Town City are a good team, they come out of six victories under the belt. So, we knew that it was going to be a tough game. If I have to pin point one of the difference between the two sides was the desire to actually win the game and the commitment of the players from Stellenbosch,” said Barker.

“Tactically I thought we were really spot on. They are a team that want to start from the back and suck you and break lines. But, just the continued pressing and effort to close down their centre-backs, wing-backs – once the ball went to their two sixes putting pressure on them, once it went to their eight we we applied pressure. And obviously to take care of Mayo upfront, I think it was tactically very good.”

The Stellenbosch coach added that pressing City was risky, but, it ended up working for them.

“It’s never easy when your tactics are to press and knowing they are a good ball playing team because you can lose your shape,” he added.



“But I think the reward for doing it often and long enough outweighed the risk of them opening up the pitch which they on one or two occasions. Fortunately we dealt with it.”

The result saw Stellies move to third place on the log with 23 points from 14 matches, whereas Cape Town City are still on second place with 25 points.