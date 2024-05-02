Mmodi confident Chiefs can ‘destroy’ Sundowns’ record

'They have the best record in the league and we are willing to destroy that history,' said the Chiefs forward.

Pule Mmodi believes Kaizer Chiefs can ‘destroy’ Mamelodi Sundowns’ unbeaten record in the DStv Premiership when the two teams meet at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

Rulani Mokwena’s Masandawana will wrap up a seventh DStv Premiership title in a row with six games to spare if they can beat Amakhosi, and will also remain on target for an ‘invincible’ campaign.

Up to now, the Tshwane giants have not lost any of their 23 league matches, winning 18 and drawing five.

Chiefs forward Mmodi, however, believes his team are in a good place after finally racking up a second win of the year last weekend, with a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United.

“I think the mood was good .. coming from a win against SuperSport and I think we are motivated to play Sundowns,” said Mmodi this week.

“They have the best record in the league and we are willing to destroy that history.

“I think the only way to beat them is to all give our best on Thursday, so that we can get the three points … we need the points to stay in the top eight” he added.

Chiefs are currently in eighth spot in what is a tight battle to qualify for next season’s MTN8. Mmodi believes Chiefs have been playing well, but have simply not been taking their opportunities in enough matches.

‘I think I will fix it’

“The players we have now, I still believe in them. There is nothing I can say we lack … the only problem was about scoring,” added Mmodi.

“If we can capitalise on the chances we always get in games …. everything will be ok.”

Mmodi has been a part of that problem, his last of four goals coming in December against Polokwane City, though he has provided three assists this year, one in the 1-0 win over Arrows and two for Ashley Du Preez in the Soweto derby loss to Orlando Pirates.

“For me it has been a long time not scoring, but if I am not scoring it is better for me to give an assist to another player. It has been frustrating me (not scoring) … but I think I will fix it,” said the 31 year-old.