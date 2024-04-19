Three things to look out for in the DStv Premiership this weekend

It's another action-packed weekend in South Africa's top flight.

Can Orlando Pirates continue their scoring spree against AmaZulu?

While Orlando Pirates have had their problems this year, it certainly has not come in attack, where the goals have flowed like the most powerful of rivers.

The Buccaneers are averaging close to three goals a game in 2024, with 29 strikes in ten matches in all competitions so far. The absence of Evidence Makgopa through injury has not been too keenly felt, in part thanks to the returning Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has seven goals since returning on loan from Moroka Swallows in January.

The likes of Kabelo Dlamini, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Monnapule Saleng have also chipped in, and it looks likely the Buccaneers will inflict more pain on Usuthu on Saturday, as side they knockout out of the Nedbank Cup with a 4-2 win last weekend.

Can Kaizer Chiefs find some fire in the season’s final weeks?

Kaizer Chiefs have had another woeful season, and it could all get even worse in the coming weeks if they fail to grab a spot in next season’s MTN8. Amakhosi travel to Richards Bay on Sunday for their next DStv Premiership match, and the relegation-threatened coastal side will be desperate for the points. But will Chiefs?

There has been an apathy about Chiefs’ performances in 2024, their strikers giving the impression at times of having taken their name too literally and gone on strike, with just three goals scored in all competitions this calendar year.

Cavin Johnson looks certain not to be head coach next season, and Chiefs’ players need to start showing they are not simply going through the motions, in preparation for the arrival of a new leader.

Amakhosi’s Keagan Dolly spoke well last week at Luke Fleurs’ memorial about playing in honour of their fallen teammate, tragically killed in a hijacking on April 3. Chiefs certainly need to draw on all the inspiration they can get if they are to salvage anything from their campaign.

Stellenbosch can take control of their Champions League fate

Steve Barker’s Stellenbosch have been rightly showered with praise for their amazing 22-match unbeaten run, which has propelled them into second in the DStv Premiership, as well as seeing them lift the Carling Black Label Knockout and reach the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

The only real issue with Stellies has been a few too many draws, without which they may well already have found themselves out of sight of the chasing pack. A case in point was on Wednesday evening, where they let a lead against Sekhukhune United slip in the final minutes.

Stellies have five draws in 2024, to go with just four wins, and if they can start converting more single points into threes, starting with a trip to TS Galaxy on Sunday, their passage to the Champions League next season will be far smoother.