Sukazi to reward TS Galaxy players despite Cup loss

"He told them that he is proud of them,” said the insider.

TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi is said to have uplifted the spirits of his players following their loss in the final of the Carling Black Label Knockout by telling them that they will be nicely rewarded for their efforts in the competition.

It is said the Galaxy change-room was in a sombre mood after the penalty shootout loss to Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday.

“The chairman walked into the changing room and saw a lot of disappointed faces, which was sad to watch. The guys wanted to win the final so bad, it’s just that things didn’t go their way. But they fought hard, and that’s what the chairman told them. He told them that he is proud of them,” said the source.

“There is also a promise of nice incentives for reaching the final of the tournament, they will be getting some good bonuses, which I think they truly deserve. The chairman believes in this team and coach Sead Ramovic, the future looks bright at the club.”

The source further revealed that Sukazi and the coach asked the players to forget about the disappointing result, and put their full focus on their next two games before they go into the year-end break.

Galaxy have a meeting with Golden Arrows on Saturday away from home and will host Chippa United on 30 December for their last game of the year.