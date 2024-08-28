Sundowns finally confirm Rayners signing

“Bafana Bafana International Iqraam Rayners has joined The Brazilians on a long-term deal,” the club announced across all their social media platforms.

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially announced the signing of Iqraam Rayners from Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday afternoon. Ironically, the Brazilians take on Rayners’ former team in the first leg of the MTN8 Cup semifinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in the evening.

The pacey striker has put pen to paper on a long-term deal after Sundowns triggered his buy-out clause from Stellies. It’s an open secret that Rayners had already started training with the league champions but they delayed announcing his arrival due to accusations of assault levelled against him on social media.

Stellenbosch confirmed the sale of the 28-year-old to the Brazilians six days ago. It’s not clear if the Bafana Bafana international is in line to make his debut for the Brazilians in the highly-anticipated match in Tshwane with kick-off scheduled for 7 pm.

Assault allegations

Rayners sat down with club legend Hlompho Kekena on Tuesday to open up about his move from Cape Town. The Pitchside Podcast will premiere on Friday where Rayners is expected to also address the assault allegations.

It is alleged that the former SuperSport United striker hit a social activist with a whiskey glass at a popular pub in Stellenbosch. Rayners has yet to publicly address the matter.