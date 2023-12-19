Sundowns back on track in Champs League after win over Pyramids

Sundowns and their supporters will enjoy the festive season knowing they are back to winning ways in Africa's premier club competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns‘ Caf Champions League campaign is back on track following a 1-0 win over Pyramids FC on Tuesday.



Teboho Mokoena scored the only goal of the match after being set up by Lucas Ribeiro on the edge of the box.



Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will be holding his breath after the reigning PSL footballer of the season picked up a knock and had to be replaced by Bongani Zungu minutes before the break.



The Egyptians also had their moments to get an equaliser before half time but they were denied by the Sundowns rearguard. It was not by any stretch of the imagination a dominant display but the newly-crowned African Football League champions will be happy with the three points.



Masandawana came into the game knowing that a win was non-negotiable after TP Mazembe beat FC Nouadhibou 2-0 in an earlier kick-off to temporarily take charge of group A.

The DStv Premiership champions are second in the group on goal difference. They are level on seven points with Mazembe after four matches and remain on course to reach the knockout stage.

Rulani Mokwena reinstalled all of his big names back into the starting XI after making 10 changes to the team that brushed aside Cape Town Spurs last Wednesday.



It only took 17 minutes for Sundowns to get their noses in front from a Mokoena strike. The former SuperSport United midfielder unleashed one of his trademark long range shots from outside the box to settle some early nerves in Cairo.



Fiston Mayele who was desperately missed in the reverse fixture in Tshwane looked dangerous everytime he got the ball in the final third.



The champions league takes a break and will resume in February next year after the Africa Cup of Nations. Downs will take on Cape Town City, Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City before the domestic league also goes on a recess.