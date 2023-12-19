Sundowns coach Mokwena upbeat ahead of Pyramids clash

Mamelodi Sundowns‘ resolve will be tested this festive period where they will play an astonishing four games in the next 12 days to close out the year.



Their gruelling schedule continues on Tuesday with a tricky away assignment against Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League.



The Brazilians are feeling the effects of their demanding programme having dropped points in their last two champions league matches. They lost 1-0 to TP Mazembe before being held to a goalless draw at home by the Egyptian club.



Although Sundowns lead their group on goal difference, they will know that they can’t afford anymore slip ups with all the teams on the same number of points.

“Pyramids are a strong team with a lot of aggression in midfield and a lot of intensity,” Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena said about their opponents on Monday.

“Fagrie Lakay will always be busy and look for space in behind. They have very good fullbacks so they are a good team with a lot of good players. We have done our homework and we have analysed the performance against TP Mazembe which was completely different to the one when they played against us at home.

“So it looks like they are a team that has different personalities for home and away fixtures. We are ready and we have done our homework and we’re excited to be here and we have to make sure that we win the match.”



Masandawana, Mazembe, Pyramids and FC Nouadhibou are all on four points after three rounds of matches in the group stage. The continental competition will also take a break and resume in February next year with Sundowns looking to secure passage into the knockout phase.

“The trip has been good. There was a slight delay at the airport for a couple of hours and being on the flight for about 8 hours,” Mokwena said.



“So it means when we arrived, we did some activities to try and prepare the major muscle groups and do some injury preventative work. On the day we arrived, we had a short training session that also allowed us to activate the bodies and put a little bit of adaptation into the system

“We are looking forward to the game although it’s cold because the North are facing winter and we are experiencing summer in the South.”

Following the trip to Cairo, the Tshwane giants will turn their attention to domestic matters with games against Cape Town City, Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City.