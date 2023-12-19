Local Soccer

Du Preez, Sithebe in line for Chiefs return

Keagan Dolly is still out injured.

Ashley Du Preez - Kaizer Chiefs

Ashley du Preez could return for Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Attacker Ashley Du Preez and midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe have resumed full training with Kaizer Chiefs and could be available for their DStv Premiership clash against Richards Bay on Saturday.

This was confirmed on Wednesday by the official Amakhosi website, which also called on fans to come in their numbers for their final home game of the year.

“The Club has called on all the supporters in Gauteng to come out in numbers and attend the last home match of the year at FNB Stadium wearing their colours,” read an article on the Chiefs website.

Du Preez last played for Chiefs on October 3 against Cape Town City, while Sithebe’ hasn’t played for Amakhosi since August.

Chiefs have also confirmed that Itumeleng Khune remains out of action, after being suspended by the club, with reports suggesting he turned up for training under the influence of alcohol.

No Dolly for Chiefs

Keagan Dolly and Thatayoni Ditlhokwe are still out injured for the match at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs have won back-to-back DStv Premiership matches for the first time since August, with 1-0 away wins over Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City.

Cavin Johnson is starting to find his feet after taking over as interim head coach, and will hope to continue that against struggling Richards Bay. The Natal Rich Boys have won just two matches all season and are sitting in 15th place on the DStv Premiership table.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs richards bay

