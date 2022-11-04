Sundowns coach Tshabalala pleased with win over ‘difficult’ Degla

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The 5-0 victory against Wadi Degla might seem like an easy win, but Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala thinks otherwise.

A brace by Boitumelo Rabale and a goal each from Lelona Daweti, Melinda Kgadiete and Bambanani Mbane sealed the convincing victory for the Downs Ladies in their second Group B game at the Caf Women’s Champions League at Grande Stade de Makkarech in Morocco on Thursday.



“Look, it was not an easy game for us, it was very difficult. But, credit must go to my girls in the manner in which we prepare for this game. I told them we don’t need to kick the ball away like we did in the first game, we maintained possession, we combined very well with combination plays. And that resulted in us getting those five goals,” said Tshabalala after the game.



“In the face of the people it might look easy, but it was not easy. I think the manner in the way we circulated the ball made it look easy, but it wasn’t, we had to put in a lot of effort.” The Degla win was Sundowns Ladies’ second at the competition, with the club having also edged Bayelsa Queens 2-1 in their opening game of the continental club competition.

Banyana Ba Style have now scored seven goals in the tournament, while conceding only one. They are also on top of the mini-log standings with six points, with one game to go against TP Mazembe on Sunday, with the team looking almost home and dry for the semi-finals spot.