Sundowns on course to defend Champions League title

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After winning all their group games in the Caf Women’s Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defender Bambanani Mbane says the target now is to go all the way and defend their title.

The defending champions won all of their Group B games beating Bayesla Queens 2-1 in the first game and that was followed by a 5-0 thrashing of Wadi Degla before the 4-0 drubbing of TP Mazembe at Stade de Marrakech in Morocco last Sunday.

Mbane was among the scorers in the clash against Mazembe, her third goal of the tournament, and was voted Woman-of-the-Match as she helped the Brazilians to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

“I think what has worked for us is good preparation leading to the tournament. But one thing for sure is that we knew nothing was going to be easy for us, we had to strive hard in order to make sure that we win our games and it was not really simple for us,” said the Banyana Banyana defender.

“I’m glad that I got the award, but this was all because of teamwork and playing for one another. So, this award goes to my teammates and the technical team for guiding us. We are now in the semi-finals and we are one step closer to achieving our goal, which is to defend our title, that’s what we want as a team. But, we know very well that competition will be tough.”

Sundowns Ladies will take on Simba Queens in the last four of the tournament at Stade Moullay Hassan, Rabat on Wednesday.