Sundowns hammer Degla to inch closer to Champions League semis

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies are nearing closer to the semi-finals of the Caf Women’s Champions League following a 5-0 thrashing of Egyptian outfit Wadi Degla in a Group B match at the Grande Stade De Marrakech in Morocco on Thursday.

The victory over Degla follows after that of Nigerian outfit Bayesla Queens, where they claimed a 2-1 win at the same venue last Monday.



Lelona Daweti, who scored a brace against Queens, was once again on the scoresheet for Downs Ladies as she scored the opening goal early in the game.

Melinda Kgadiete then extended the lead in the first half, before a brace by Boitumelo Rabale and a goal by Bambanani Mbane completed the rout in the second half.

Sundowns are now on top of the group with six points, with one more game to go.



Unlike in the first game where Banyana Ba Style had a slow start, it was a different story against the Egyptians with Daweti taking her goal tally at the tournament to three goals with a good strike in the 10th minute.

Degla were struggling to match their opponents. The South Africans took that to their advantage, as they went on to get their second goal of the match through Kgadiete 14 minutes later.

With a comfortable 2-0 lead, Sundowns were in control of the game, but Degla almost got a goal in the 34th minute, but Karabo Dhlamini was able to keep out the danger.



The defending champions went into the break with a comfortable lead.

Degla had to throw everything at Sundowns in order to try and make a comeback into the match, but they still couldn’t get past the solid Downs rearguard. Things got worse for the Egyptian club as Rabale put nail into the coffin with a beautifully taken free-kick to make it 3-0 just before the hour mark.

There was nothing more Degla could do as Rabale got her second of the match, while Mbane made it 5-0 with a well taken header.

Sundowns Ladies will go up against TP Mazembe in the final group match on Sunday.