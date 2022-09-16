Basetsana midfielder joins Scottish club

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

18-year old JVW FC midfielder Aliyaah Allie has secured a contract with Scottish Women’s Premier League side Glasgow City, a team that former Banyana Banyana defender Janine van Wyk used to play for.

The midfielder, who has represented South Africa at Under-17 (Bantwana) and Under-20 (Basetsana) levels, says she is excited about joining the club and looking forward to developing as a footballer.

“I’m excited to have signed my first pro-contract with Glasgow City. The team and staff have all been very welcoming and I’ve been enjoying every moment at training, on the pitch and off. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow and develop my football further here at Glasgow City,” the midfielder was quoted on Glasgow’s website.

Glasgow’s coach Eileen Gleeson believes Allie will help bolster her squad.



“We are delighted to welcome Aliyaah Allie to Glasgow City. She is a composed athletic young midfielder who shows excellent potential and who will no doubt excel in a professional environment. We are excited to provide her with this opportunity and feel she will develop quickly and add depth to the squad.”

Meanwhile, JVW will be back in action in the HSL with the side hosting Eastern Cape’s City Lads at Tuks Stadium on Sunday.

Rest of the HSL fixtures:



Saturday

Tsunami Queens FC v Bloemfontein Celtic (Royal AM)

Thunderbirds Ladies v TUT Ladies

Richmond Ladies v UJ Ladies

Ma-Indies v Vasco da Gama

Golden Ladies v Coal City Wizards

First Touch Ladies v Durban Ladies

Sunday

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies v UWC Ladies

JVW FC v City Lads