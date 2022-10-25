Sundowns legend not surprised by the changes at Chloorkop

Khaya Ndubane

Former mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Alex “Barnes” Bapela says he knew from the onset that the coaching structure at the Brazilians would not last long.



This comes after Sundowns on Monday announced changes to their technical team, promoting Rulani Mokwena to the position of sole head coach, with Manqoba Mngqithi “demoted” to the senior coach position, while Steve Komphela was “promoted” to the position of first team coach.

“I’m not surprised by the changes at Sundowns. I’ve worked with Rulani and Manqoba at Sundowns. I worked with Komphela at Dynamos. I knew this wasn’t going to work. It lasted this long because of results and quality players they have,” said Bapela during an interview with Thabiso Mosia on SAFM.

“These three all have different personalities and different ideas. There was always going to be a clash of egos and ideas. What happens when you have three left backs and all of the Coaches want a different one to play?”



The Sundowns legend sees the new coaching structure crumbling again if the club does not get positive results in the next two games.

“I’m also still confused by the new structure. I can’t understand why Rulani who is a junior to Steve and Manqoba is now head coach. Steve has a lot of experience having played and coached.. I see problems again if they don’t get results in the next two games.

“Also with this new structure at Sundowns, what’s going to happen, let’s say a ball goes out of play and someone must go fetch it. Will Rulani fetch it as head coach, will it be Steve or Manqoba?”



“And when it comes to the dynamics, some head coaches will make assistants become ball boys. Some will make others do the hard work and take the glory. But I just don’t like the fact that they are making Steve a ball boy.

“Yes we know Rulani is a genius and a good coach. But it’s still surprising that he’s been made head coach ahead of more experienced coaches. But the pressure is on Rulani now, to show he has what it takes and deliver,” concluded Bapela.



Meanwhile, Mokwena will get his first test as the sole head coach when Sundowns take on Maritzburg United at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday night.