Sundowns name Mokwena as sole head coach, ‘demotes’ Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced changes to their technical team, promoting Rulani Mokwena to the position of head coach.

Downs had been operating under two head coaches in Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi, with Steve Komphela as a senior coach.



Now, Komphela has been “promoted” to the position of first team coach, while Mngqithi appears to be demoted to Komphela’s former role.



The change in the technical team comes after Downs were thumped 3-0 by rivals Orlando Pirates, who booted them out of the MTN8 on Saturday.

Full statement below:

Mamelodi Sundowns announced today the restructuring of its Technical Team and the changes in the responsibilities and employment positions of its coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela. These changes were necessitated by the poor performances and unconvincing victories that the club has experienced for quite some time.

Mamelodi Sundowns has a clear objective of becoming one of the most successful football clubs in Africa and its recent average and lacklustre performances are contrary to this objective.

Rulani Mokwena will take over the responsibility of Head Coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Steve Komphela will be promoted to become First Team Coach and Manqoba Mngqithi will be the Senior Coach which is the position previously occupied by Steve Komphela. The Goalkeeper Coach, Wendell Robinson will stay in his current position.

These changes are with immediate effect.