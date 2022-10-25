Mokwena’s solo reign at Sundowns off to a flying start

Ntokozo Gumede

Rulani Mokwena’s reign as Mamelodi Sundowns’ only head coach got off to a flying start on Tuesday after the Brazilians hammered Maritzburg United 5-0 in a DStv Premiership clash at the Harry Gwala Stadiun.

On Monday, in the wake of Sundowns’ 3-0 MTN8 semifinal drubbing by Orlando Pirates, Mokwena was named the sole head coach of Masandawana, with his former co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi reduced to the role of ‘senior coach’.

Inclement weather saw kick off delayed by an hour in Maritzburg, but once it did kick off it was all Sundowns.

Haashim Domingo opened the scoring in the 26th minute, as Man-of-the-Match Thapelo Morena’s pace proved to be a menace to United’s backline. Marcelo Allende released Morena down on the right flank and the pacey winger played in a pin-point pass to Domingo, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Some three minutes later, Morena got a goal of his own and he was assisted by Neo Maema, who got a rare start this season. The former Bloemfontein Celtic attacker gave Anye Fru no chance with a fierce strike to make it 2-0.

Morena did not stop there, as he was having a field day on the right flank. He played in a cross which did not initially look all that dangerous but the Team of Choice’s backline was caught napping.

It appeared as though there was a miscommunication between Fru and his rear guard as the ball was allowed to go all the way to Cassius Mailula, who grabbed his first Premiership goal for Sundowns.

Domingo completed his brace after the hour mark with a gorgeous goal, firing high into the net to add misery to Fru’s night. Morena also completed a hat-trick of assists, with his cross again finding Domingu.. Mailula claimed his brace in the 75th minute after some fine combination play with substitute Bradley Ralani, who set him up to extend Downs lead.

In other matches on the day, Royal AM returned to winning ways after three defeats on the spin. Khabo Zondo’s side won the KwaZulu-Natal derby when they beat Golden Arrows 3-1.

Veteran winger Elias Pelembe was the Man-of-the-Match after lending a hand in the goals scored by Lesvin Stoffels and Ruzaigh Gamildien, while Sera Motebang added the cherry on top. Sbonelo Cele scored the consolation and Nduduzo Sibiya had a 76th minute spot-kick saved by Sifiso Mlungwana.

Meanwhile in the Mother City, Cape Town City ended Chippa United’s four-game winning streak after coming back from a goal down to beat Morgan Mammila’s Chilli Boys 2-1.