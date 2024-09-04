Sundowns’ Mngqithi picks Pirates as their main title threat

'Orlando Pirates, because they've got enough depth and quality,' Mngqithi responded when asked who is likely to challenge them for league honours.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has identified Orlando Pirates as the only threat to their Betway Premiership title defence. The MTN8 got the new 2024/25 Premier Soccer League campaign underway, but the league will only officially kick off on September 14 after the FIFA International break.

The Brazilians will be looking to extend their record to eight successive league titles. They will open their account with a Tshwane derby against neighbours SuperSport United on September 17.

The former Golden Arrows coach reckons Stellenbosch FC will run out of steam in the chase for championship glory, despite their steady rise under Steve Barker who has led them to their second cup final in two seasons.

“Well, I don’t think they’ve (Stellenbosch) got enough depth to sustain themselves throughout the season,” he added.

“They (Pirates) will be a team that can give us a challenge this season but they’ve got a tendency of losing against small teams. The league is won by winning all the small games. Even if they (Pirates) beat you, but if you beat the other teams you can win the league.”

The new season started in disappointing fashion for the Tshwane giants who were knocked out of the MTN8 at the semifinal stage. Mngqithi’s team selection and tactics have come under the microscope following back-to-back defeats against Stellies.

‘We have the resources’

“When you’re leading an orchestra, try to turn away from the crowd, that’s always important,” the 53-year-old said about criticism levelled against him.

“This season will still be about winning. We have the responsibility, we have the resources and we’ve got everything necessary to win so we should try and push to win. You know very well that the MTN8 has always been that cup that has been a challenge for us all the time.

“Even when we won the Champions League, the only cup we didn’t win was the MTN8, so we have the responsibility to fight and win the championship and I think we’ve got the right ammunition to win it.”