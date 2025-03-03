Manqoba Mngqithi returns to Arrows after Sundowns exit

"Welcome back," read a short message from Arrows.

As expected, Golden Arrows have announced the return of coach Manqoba Mngqithi.



Phakaaathi reported in December last year that Mngqithi was set to return to Abafana Bes’thende.



Now the club has confirmed through a video posted on their social media platforms on Monday that Mnqoba Mngqithi is back at the club.



“Welcome back,” read a short message from Arrows that was posted with the video.

Manqoba Mngqithi started his coaching career at Arrows in 2007. He won the MTN8 with the club in 2009, beating Ajax Cape Town 6-0 in the final at the Orlando Stadium.

Mngqithi went on to coach AmaZulu and Chippa United before moving to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2014. He spent over a decade with Sundowns before he was fired in December last year.



Ironically, Mngqithi is set to begin his tenure as Arrows coach against Sundowns on Wednesday night.