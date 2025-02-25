Mngqithi in no rush to return to coaching.

'Look, the coach is relaxed and he wants to get back on the bench, but he's not desperate. He wants an exciting and big project,' a source said.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi is still weighing up his options as a return to top-flight management looms.

The 53-year-old was unceremoniously shown the door at Chloorkop last December, with Portuguese coach Miguel Cardoso being announced as his successor on the same day.

Mngqithi is still highly sought-after, but he’s in no rush to return to the dugout after a couple of clubs inquired about his availability, including his former team Golden Arrows.

According to a source close to Mngqithi, the experienced coach is looking for the right project and won’t take a job that doesn’t excite him. Despite concrete talks with Kaizer Chiefs in the past, Mngqithi remained at Sundowns, where he was fired in his first season as sole head coach.

“Look, the coach is relaxed and he wants to get back on the bench, but he’s not desperate. He wants an exciting and big project,” a source said.

“I know that things change quickly in football, but expect him to return to coach in the new season. He’s a serial winner, so he wants a team that can compete for trophies and not just take a job for the sake of being employed.”