Sundowns’ Mngqithi wary of quick Mbabane Swallows

“They’re very good on set pieces, strong on transition and you're playing against a very quick team," Mngqithi said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not taking Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini lightly in what many expect to be a walkover for the Tshwane giants.



The two teams meet in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night with kick-off scheduled for 8 pm.

The Brazilians are overwhelming favourites ahead of the two-legged tie where the winner will qualify for the group stage of Africa’s premier competition.

Mngqithi has made no secret that the Champions League is their biggest target this season but the work starts against unfancied Swallows.



“We’ve had a chance to prepare the team over the FIFA break. We unfortunately don’t have a lot of our Bafana Bafana players because they only reported back today which was a little bit of a compromise on our preparations, but I think we have a team that is capable enough to come out and perform in this critical match,” Mngqithi said on Thursday during a press briefing at their Chloorkop headquarters.

“We are playing against the champions of Swaziland. They’ve got three elements that are dangerous. They’re very good on set pieces, strong on transition and you’re playing against a very quick team which is normal when you’re playing against these SADC teams.

“Teams coming from this region are a little bit of a challenge because they’re very quick and they play on transition but the team is ready for that because we’ve done extensive work looking into their strengths.”

Technically, Swallows are the home team after choosing to use the venue in Tshwane as their home ground is not fit to host CAF inter-club matches.



The return leg, which will be played at the same venue, will be played next week Saturday to decide who will be part of the 16 teams that advance to the next round.

“I think that’s a very big significance if you consider that we’re only seeing our Bafana Bafana players and Peter Shalulile today. If we were traveling to Swaziland, it could’ve been more difficult for us,” Mngqithi concluded.

“The fact that the game is played locally gives us a little bit of a chance to have our players and for them take part in the match day minus one training without much issues as compared to when they arrive late and have to travel with the team.”