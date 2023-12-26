Sundowns’ Mokwena – You can’t win them all

'Sometimes when you win 11 in a row people start to think you’re entitled to win every game,' said the Sundowns head coach.

Rulani Mokwena was in a philosophical mood after his side drew with Cape Town City on Sunday. Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

While Mamelodi Sundowns let their 100 percent DStv Premiership record slip in a draw with Cape Town City on Christmas Eve, head coach Rulani Mokwena says he is proud of his charges.

Sundowns’ intense schedule continues as they take on Moroka Swallows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Downs, who are on top of the DStv Premiership and on top of their group in the Caf Champions League, are gunning for both the continental title and the domestic league.

Their hectic schedule has been made even busier by the fact that they also played in and won the inaugural Caf African Football League.

“It is what it is, it’s the schedule that we have to face. I am very proud of this group of players because we made a game of it (against City),” said the Sundowns head coach.

“I always say to them (my players) that the result in football can belong to anybody, what we have to take ownership of … the process of trying to win every match.

“And then there are certain indicators you look at in every match. When you look at how many real clearcut chances there were for City, I don’t remember.”

Mokwena says people should know that sometimes things go wrong, but it doesn’t mean they are a bad side.

‘Fatigue starts to take its toll’

“Even though we made a few mistakes today (last Sunday), which is unlike us, for sure when you play so many games and fatigue starts to take its toll you’re going to have those kinds of situations,” he continued.

“Sometimes when you win 11 in a row people start to think you’re entitled to win every game. But in football you can’t win them all. So we take the point away from home and move on.”

While Downs are on top of the log, they are facing a Swallows side with issues in their camp.

The Birds are sitting in ninth place on the league standings with 19 points after 14 games, with Swallows coach Steve Komphela admitting that his players had been on strike over unpaid salaries before their recent loss to SuperSport.