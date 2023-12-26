Kaizer Motaung sends Christmas message to Chiefs fans

'We really appreciate the early gift of three precious league points from Coach Cavin Johnson and the team,' said the Chiefs chairman.

Kaizer Motaung thanked Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson for the three pre-Christmas points against Richards Bay, as part of his message to the Amakhosi fans on Christmas Day.

The victory was Johnson’s side third in a row in the DStv Premiership, and Chiefs will look to extend that run in their final game of the year on Saturday, when they travel to Polokwane to take on Sekhukhune United.

After that match, Chiefs will not play again until February, with the league taking a break in January for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, which run from January 13 to February 11.

“Christmas is a time of coming together, where most of us are privileged to enjoy some festive leisure time with our families and friends,” said Motaung on the official Chiefs website.

“It is a time of giving too, and we really appreciate the early gift of three precious league points from Coach Cavin Johnson and the team on Saturday, a token of gratitude for your loyal support, for which we are forever grateful.

“It is also a time to perhaps consider the bigger picture and spread the spirit of peace and goodwill around your neighbourhoods and communities, and embrace the unity of humanity that underpins the core message of this deeply meaningful festival.

‘Remain respectful’

“Furthermore, it is a time to celebrate, and we hope you will all partake in joyous and hearty festivities. But, please remember to remain respectful and non-violent towards others.

“Have a Blessed and happy day, and we look forward to seeing you in Polokwane on Saturday for our final match of the year.

“On behalf of the Kaizer Chiefs Family, I wish the entire Khosi Nation a peaceful, Merry Christmas!”