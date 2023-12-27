Riveiro focuses on positives for Pirates after SuperSport loss

"If you think about the age of our players, this talent, we can only improve," said the Bucs mentor.

Instead of complaining too much following his side’s loss to SuperSport United last weekend, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sees a lot of positives in his squad ahead of their DStv Premiership match with Stellenbosch FC.

Pirates will take on Stellies at Orlando Stadium on Friday after a disappointing 3-1 loss to Matsatsantsa at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The loss saw Bucs’ six game unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership end in an unfortunate manner after taking the lead early in the match through Fortune Makaringe.

SuperSport managed to bounce back with a brace by Shandre Campbell and a goal by veteran striker Bradley Grobler, which prevented the Sea Robbers from occupying second spot on the log. Pirates are now in fourth place on the league standings having accumulated 25 points from 15 matches.

“The first round is done, 15 games, now we start with the second round against Stellenbosch at home, and yeah we try to look to the positives,” said the Pirates coach.

“There are many positives in this team. There are many new players in the squad, young players who are making an impact in the league. If you think about the age of our players, this talent, we can only improve so the future is going to be very interesting for Pirates.”

Bucs will be keen to do the right things against Stellenbosch, but it will certainly not be easy taking on the newly crowned Carling Black Label Knockout champs.

The tie against Pirates will be Stellenbosch’s first match since being crowned the knockout champs after their game against Sekhukhune United was postponed.

With the Western Cape outfit on a high, their main objective will be to make their fans more happy with a victory in their final game of the year. Stellenbosch are in fifth place on the log with 23 points from 14 league fixtures.