Sundowns off to winning start at Club World Cup

Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal at Cape Town Stadium on 3 May 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Ulsan HD 1-0 in their opening match of the FIFA Club World Cup at the Inter & Co Stadium on Tuesday.

Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the match in what was an entertaining game between the two teams.

Rayners also had a goal disallowed due to offside against the Korean Republic outfit. The game was delayed by over an hour due to adverse weather conditions in Orlando, Florida.

Sundowns started the brighter of the two teams by controlling possession and creating a few chances early in the game. Club captain Themba Zwane was given a rare start after missing out on last month’s CAF Champions League final defeat to Pyramids FC of Egypt.

Rayners’ pace caused the Ulsan defence all sorts of problems and he thought he had given Sundowns the lead in the 31st minute but VAR intervened as he was in an offside position.

The 29-year-old was not to be denied three minutes later after finding himself through on goal following a great pass by Lucas Ribeiro. Rayners controlled the ball before putting it past the onrushing Ulsan goalkeeper Hyeon-woo Jo and into the bottom corner.

Ulsan took the game to Sundowns in the second half but the South African champions defended well and held on for all three points. It was a perfect start for Downs who have now taken a massive step towards securing a place in the last 16 of the global showpiece.

The Brazilians could have also closed off the game after a couple of good breakaway situations but they were not clinical in front of goal. In the end, Rayners’ goal proved to be the difference in the hard-fought encounter.

The result means that the Betway Premiership champions are at the top of Group F with three points after Borussia Dortmund and Fluminense played to a goalless draw in an earlier kick off.

Masandawana will next take on German giants Dortmund on Saturday in a match that will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.