Chiefs part ways with defender Dove

'Kaizer Chiefs and defender Edmilson Dove will part ways when his contract expires at the end of June,' said Chiefs on Twitter.

Edmilson Dove will leave Kaizer Chiefs at the end of June, the club confirmed on Tuesday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove.

ALSO READ: Club World Cup exposes growing gap in global football

“Kaizer Chiefs and defender Edmilson Dove will part ways when his contract expires at the end of June,” said Amakhosi on their official website.

Chiefs’ ‘heartfelt gratitude’

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Edmilson for his contributions to the Club and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Dove joined Chiefs at the start of the 2022/23 season and made a total of 56 appearances, scoring two goals.

This season, he only returned from a serious injury in January, but did make 13 appearances in all competitions under Nasreddine Nabi.

ALSO READ: Chiefs star hit with R6.1 million tax bill – report

Several exits

The 30 year-old’s contract, however, is up at the end of June and Amakhosi have opted not to renew.

Dove joins Njabulo Blom, Samkelo Zwane and Ranga Chivaviro as confirmed departures from Amakhosi since the end of the season.