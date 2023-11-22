Sundowns success driven by Motsepe’s vision -Tshabalala

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala says the club’s success is driven by the vision of the previous club president Patrice Motsepe, hence they always strive to win every trophy on offer.

Motsepe, who bought the club in 2004, emphasised the need to see the Brazilians competing and dominating African football.

The club has been able to make great strides in their pursuit of African dominance, with the male team having won the men’s edition of the Champions League, the Caf Super Cup, and recently, the newly established African Football League (AFL).

Motsepe, who has since moved away from the club after getting into the Caf presidency in 2021, has left the team in the hands of his son Tlhopie Motsepe, who has been able to continue with his vision of dominating Africa.

Sundowns Ladies were crowned winners of the Champions League this past weekend following the men’s victory in the AFL, their second continental trophy in three years after winning the women’s edition of the tournament in 2021.

“At Sundowns, we must always win, we don’t have room for losing Cup (finals). When I go back to the previous president of Sundowns (Patrice Motsepe), when he bought this club he said he wanted to see the vision of Sundowns dominating Africa. So I believe everyone at Chloorkop we share the same vision of the previous president, in terms of trying to dominate Africa,” said Tshabalala.

“So, that thing pushes us as employees of Sundowns to keep on working as hard as we can so that we can achieve the goal of our previous president and the current chairman to say we want to dominate Africa, that is what is pushing us.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams of Sundowns have also been dominating in the domestic leagues.

Bafana Ba Style are the reigning champions of the DStv Premiership – winning the league title for a record 13 times in the Premier Soccer League era last season.

Meanwhile, Banyana Ba Style have been doing well in the Hollywoodbets Super League, winning the top-tier of women’s football in the country three years in a row.