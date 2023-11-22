Richards Bay determined to keep reported Chiefs target

Chiefs has emerged as one of the teams keen on acquiring the services of the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

DStv Premiership outfit Richards Bay FC have initiated contract renewal discussions with goalkeeper Salim Magoola sooner than planned.



Multiple local teams, and some from abroad, have expressed an interest in the Ugandan keeper, prompting Richards Bay to issue a stern statement cautioning against direct negotiations with their player.



Despite Magoola’s existing contract with Richards Bay being set to end in June, external interest has accelerated the process.



The club, based in eMhlathuze, has identified the need to secure Magoola’s commitment amid potential poaching attempts by both local and international teams.



As Magoola approaches the legal window in January to engage with other teams, Richards Bay aims to navigate the situation while preserving their player’s contractual obligations.