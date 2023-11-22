Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

1 minute read

22 Nov 2023

09:16 am

Richards Bay determined to keep reported Chiefs target

Chiefs has emerged as one of the teams keen on acquiring the services of the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

Richards Bay determined to keep reported Chiefs target

Salim Magoola of Richards Bay FC (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

DStv Premiership outfit Richards Bay FC have initiated contract renewal discussions with goalkeeper Salim Magoola sooner than planned.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star George Lebese shifts focus to business

Multiple local teams, and some from abroad, have expressed an interest in the Ugandan keeper, prompting Richards Bay to issue a stern statement cautioning against direct negotiations with their player.

Despite Magoola’s existing contract with Richards Bay being set to end in June, external interest has accelerated the process.

The club, based in eMhlathuze, has identified the need to secure Magoola’s commitment amid potential poaching attempts by both local and international teams.

ALSO READ: Chiefs linked with experienced Congolese striker

Among the interested parties, Kaizer Chiefs has emerged as one of the teams keen on acquiring the services of the 28-year-old goalkeeper.

As Magoola approaches the legal window in January to engage with other teams, Richards Bay aims to navigate the situation while preserving their player’s contractual obligations.

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs richards bay

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly
News Outa and DA call for convictions as SIU releases damning report on SAA
Crime Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown gunned down while leaving gym
South Africa WATCH: ‘I’ll show you flames’ – Mayor swears at resident over Facebook post about potholes
Education DBE adjusts school calendar to accommodate Springboks’ victory public holiday

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe