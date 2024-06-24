Sundowns trio are full of thanks after PSL Awards success

'I am over the moon', said Ronwen Williams.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams, Rulani Mokwena and Grant Kekana were all full of gratitude after they were rewarded for a fantastic season at the Premier Soccer League Awards on Sunday.

Williams was named the PSL Footballer of the Season and the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season, while Mokwena was named DStv Premiership Coach of the Season and Kekana was named DStv Premiership defender of the Season.

Williams was brilliant between the poles for Sundowns in a season in which they won the Caf African Football League and the DStv Premiership, while also reaching the final of the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

The shot-stopper also captained Bafana Bafana as they won the bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

“God is great for allowing me to be Footballer of the Season,” Williams told Sundowns media.,

“I am over the moon, but I couldn’t have done it by myself. I must thank the entire Sundowns family, the president, the chairman, the board and the technical team, spearheaded by Rulani (Mokwena). Thanks for pushing me and helping me take my game to the next level.

“Thanks to my family and loved ones for supporting me throughout my career, and to each player for supporting me and for the love and brotherhood we shared throughout the season.”

‘Just a reflection’

Mokwena, who came so close to leading Sundowns to a first ever unbeaten season in the DStv Premiership, said he was “privileged and humbled” to win Coach of the Season.

“Individual awards are just a reflection of the work of everyone else,” he added.

“I thank God, and the Motsepe family, and my family for supporting me throughout the season. Special mention to the chairman (Tlhope Motsepe) for his unwavering support and dedication to the club and success of the team.

“I also want to thank senior management, and all the backroom staff and everyone at the club. Last and not least, special mention to an incredible group of players. What you have done this season will never be forgotten.”

Kekana made special mention of the Sundowns supporters.

“I couldn’t do this without my teammates, the technical team and the Yellow Nation. As a collective we have achieved so much, thank you so much for your support, this trophy is for you,” said Kekana.