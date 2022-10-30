SuperSport squander chance to go second

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United squandered an opportunity to go into the Fifa World Cup break sitting on second spot after they conceded a stoppage time goal against Swallows FC on Sunday evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Lindokuhle Mtshali scored a fine goal to beat Ricardo Goss and made sure that The Birds fly back to Dobsonville with a point.

Before Mtshali’s goal, Thulani Hlatshwayo gave the hosts the lead in the 55th minute. Hlatshwayo has always been one player who is defensively good in the air, but on Sunday evening, he proved that he can use his aerial prowess on the other end of the pitch too.

Tyson, as the centre-back is known, benefitted from his partner in defence, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who was the first to attack Jamie Webber’s corner-kick but goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa was up to the task as he saved Ditlhokwe’s attempt. However, his clearance did not distinguish the danger, leaving it for “Tyson” to pounce on the loose ball.

In the 73rd minute, Matsatsantsa A Pitori head coach, Gavin Hunt cut a furious figure when he thought Darrel Matsheke’s tackle on Siphesihle Ndlovu should have resulted in a penalty for his side.

Ndlovu came charging into Mbanjwa’s box but he was stopped in his tracks by Matsheke and the man in the middle, Tshidiso Maruping waved play on, ignoring SuperSport’s protests.

The Birds could have won the game but were unlucky to see Mtshali’s shot hitting the cross bar a few minutes before they scored the equaliser.