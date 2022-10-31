Riveiro looks for faster Pirates start in MTN8 final

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says they will do in-depth analysis to see what went wrong in their previous game against Kaizer Chiefs as they now have to prepare for the MTN8 final against AmaZulu FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Mokwena hails ‘ambidextrous’ Mailula

Riveiro reckons the performance he saw against Chiefs in the DStv Premiership Soweto derby last weekend was the total opposite of what he has seen from his side since the beginning of the season, and it’s not because they had some of their regulars like Miguel Timm missing (due to suspension) in the clash against Amakhosi.

The Buccaneers lost 1-0 to their rivals, with the Sea Robbers having gone to the match as favourites to win the clash.

Bucs’ poor performance against the Glamour Boys is something that Riveiro doesn’t want to see as he goes into his first cup final as Pirates coach, in his first season with the club.

“We didn’t miss anyone, we just missed ourselves. We missed the rhythm that we are used to having in the beginning of the games,” he said.

“We need to analyse why we didn’t (have it) in order to make it better next time because it is going to be important to do it next time (to begin the game well).”

Pirates and Chiefs played the Soweto derby in a full to capacity stadium, something which was new to some of the players and many believe it might have affected the Pirates’ players performance.

But Riveiro doesn’t see that as the case and says his troops are now used to playing in front of huge crowds.

“I think nowadays we are used to playing in this type of crowds, we played in Durban, we played in Polokwane and the second time we played in Polokwane it was in front of 45 000 fans and 37 000 in Durban. I think the guys are used to that, I don’t think there is an issue about that.”

Winning the MTN8 will be a nice way for Bucs to redeem themselves following the derby loss, but Riveiro will have to make sure his charges turn up and put in a convincing performance against a strong AmaZulu side.