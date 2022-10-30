Sundowns coach Mokwena hails ‘ambidextrous’ Mailula

Ntokozo Gumede

Cassius Mailula is giving Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena peaceful sleep as he continues to set the DStv Premiership alight.

The 21-year-old, who was playing Varsity Football last season, was hardly used by coach Tshwane University of Pretoria Bushy Moloi but he comes in handy for Downs as he has raised his hand to become the fabric of the defending champions’ front line.

Masandawana are without potent striker Peter Shaulile, who went under the knife last week and is in rehabilitation after he was diagnosed with a sports hernia.

Mailula was key in Downs’ 3-0 win over Royal AM on Saturday evening, netting his third goal in two games. His mentor, Mokwena, says while the attacker is doing well, there are still some aspects of his game that need improving.

ALSO READ: Sundowns down Royal AM to extend lead at the top

“It has been a long time since we’ve seen an ambidextrous offensive player. He is good with both feet and it is now about developing things like his build-up play, it is not too good because we get to him and we don’t develop attacks,” said Mokwena.

“His movement sometimes is a bit rushed and too late and that comes with a bit of experience and coaching. We will try to help him because the talent that God gave him is clear for everyone to see,” he added.

Mailula’s exciting football can be mentioned in the same sentence with Orlando Pirates’ Pule Saleng, who is the livewire for the Buccaneers’ attack this season. However, Mokwena warns against making a song and dance about the budding talent. He insists that such players should not be put under the spotlight.

“The most important thing now is a lot of humility. We shouldn’t push his name too much but look at his contributions. He is doing exceptionally well in a very difficult moment for us.

“We are missing a lot of attackers and to play a young boy like Cassius, who is doing well, works well for Sundowns and South African football. It will continue with a lot of support and he will keep his feet on the ground,” said the Bafana Ba Style mentor.