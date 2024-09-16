SuperSport United make two new signings

On the eve of the Tshwane derby against Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United have announced two new signings ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline day. Chad international Eric Mbangossoum and Zimbabwean striker Nokutenda Mangezi have both joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori on short-term deals.

United have been working around the clock trying to bolster their squad before the transfer window closes. Gavin Hunt was desperate to add a striker to his team to fill the gap left by Bradley Grobler who set for a long spell on the sidelines.

“SuperSport United is pleased to announce the signing of Chad international defender, Eric Mbangossoum (24) and Zimbabwean striker, Nokutenda Mangezi (19) on one-year deals with options to renew,” the club announced on Monday afternoon.

SuperSport will play neighbours Sundowns at Loftus Versveld on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen if their new arrivals will form part of the team. Not much is known about the two players who will be hoping to impress Hunt in order to secure longer deals.

The 24-year-old Mbangossoum was last on the books of Union Touarga in Morocco. According to reports in Zimbabwe, Mangezi is a 19-year-old who has been with the Real Betis Academy since its inception when he was 16.

The inexperienced Mangezi spent six months on loan at Simba Bhora last year and he joins fellow Zimbabwean forward Terrence Dzvukamanja who is already in the books of United.