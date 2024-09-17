Goss hoping for a positive start against Sundowns

"I think we're ready for the game against Sundowns," Goss said.



One of the biggest questions heading into today’s Betway Premiership Tshwane derby at Loftus Stadium is whether SuperSport United can shake off their cobwebs and compete with Mamelodi Sundowns.



Due to the delayed start to the Betway Premiership, Matsatsantsa a Pitori have been inactive for over six weeks, following their MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Orlando Pirates on 3 August.



The Brazilians have more minutes under their belt, having already played four games in the new season. After going back to the drawing board,

“It’s been five tough weeks after the loss against Pirates and the team has been preparing well. We have been playing a lot of friendlies to get minutes on the legs and the team has been doing well,” Goss said ahead of the much-anticipated clash.



“I think we’re ready for the game against Sundowns. In the previous seasons I haven’t played (in the derby). I think it will be a very competitive game and it’s a game that I think the whole team is looking forward to.”



Goss is still on loan at SuperSport from Sundowns, but his new deal means he is allowed to play against Masandawana, unlike in previous seasons.



One of United’s biggest problems last season was their leaky defence that shipped 33 goals, just two less than they scored. Goss is well aware that they need to keep it tight at the back if they are to leave Loftus with a positive result against the defending champions.



“Obviously, as the first game of the league, you want to have a positive start. Hopefully, we can start with a clean sheet and that will be a morale-booster for me because we’re a team that prides ourselves in keeping clean sheets,” he added.



Judging by the 30-year-old’s comments, expect a cautious approach by Gavin Hunt, who will be hoping to keep Masandawana at bay in what will be a tightly-contested match.



“I think if we can keep the game at 0-0 for a long time, we’ll have a better chance of winning the game and if we apply ourselves well,” Goss concluded.

“Last season we conceded a lot of goals and this season we need to keep more clean sheets and probably challenge for goalkeeper of the season accolades and try to get some silverware.”

Sundowns got the better of United with a 2-0 victory in the first round of this fixture in the previous campaign, but the return leg ended in a 1-1 draw earlier this year.