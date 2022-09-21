Swallows fire Dylan Kerr after Arrows loss

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC have confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Dylan Kerr, who recently received his work permit to start sitting on the bench for the club after missing a number of games since the start of the DStv Premiership season.

The news of Kerr;s sacking was announced by the club on Wednesday, but, they did not give more details on why the coach is leaving the club.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kerr was placed on a ‘special leave’ by the club, and the coach was quoted as stating the there is a plot to oust him by senior players at Birds.



In his last game for the club, Kerr witnessed Swallows receiving a 4-0 thrashing by Golden Arrows at the Prince Magogo Stadium just after returning to the bench last weekend.

“Swallows FC has parted ways with head coach Dylan Kerrr. We would like to thank Kerr for the contribution he made to the club and wish him well with future endeavours,” read statement from the club.

Kerr joined Swallows in the middle of last season, after the club fired Brandon Truter due to unfavourable results and they ended up having to fight for their top flight status in the relegation/promotion playoffs.



The 55-year-old Maltese born coach managed to help Swallows retain their top tier status, with the club winning the play-offs against University of Pretoria (AmaTuks) and Cape Town All Stars.

Now without a coach, it remains to be seen whether the Birds will go in search of another mentor, or the club will opt to leave assistant coach Musa Nyatama to continue as a care-taker coach having done so while Kerr was still waiting for his work permit.

Swallows have found themselves struggling again this season, with the club having started the campaign on the back foot.



They are sitting at 14th place on the log having collected only eight points in eight games.