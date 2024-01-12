Swallows escape expulsion from the PSL but are slapped with R1 million fine

'One of the competent sanctions could easily have been a suspension from the league or a total expulsion from the league,' said PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu.

Moroka Swallows have escaped being expelled from the Premier Soccer League for their failure to honour two DStv Premiership matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows last month.



Players of the Dube Birds went on a strike over salary disputes and didn’t turn up for the both matches, which they have since forfeited as part of the punishment. The Brazilains and Abafana Bes’Thende have respectively been awarded a walkover in both matches.



The beleaguered club appeared before a PSL disciplinary committee on Thursday where they were also handed a R1-million fine for bringing the league and its sponsors into disrepute. PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu delivered his ruling after the Swallows pleaded guilty to the charges during the sitting.



“One, in respect of each match that was not honoured, the opponents of Moroka Swallows were awarded that match on the basis of a three points win and three goals basis in what is referred to as a walkover in football nomenclature,” he said.



“Two, they were further fined a monetary amount of R1-million of which R600,000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that during the period of suspension they are not found guilty of the same offense. The balance of R400,000 is to be paid effectively. They were further ordered to carry the cost of the sitting which are administratively computed by the league and would be added onto the R400 000 to be paid.”



Majavu further revealed that the Swallows faced possible expulsion from the league in what would have been an unprecedented move that would have undoubtedly shocked the footballing community.

‘Perilous route’

“As an aside, the DC further cautioned Moroka Swallows about the perilous route and fate that may befall them should they reoffend,” he added.



“One of the competent sanctions could easily have been a suspension from the league or a total expulsion from the league. However, the DC recognised that they pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and that was accepted in their favour as indicative of remorse.



“The DC further accepted their undertaking that they have learned their lesson and they have put measures in place to ensure that a repeat of this unfortunate incident that could potentially damage the brand of the league is not repeated.”



Swallows management have also hauled the players before its own internal DC on Friday for what they call an illegal strike in December.