Chippa chop is not a concern for new head coach September

'It's okay to be scared but sometimes you have to be bold and do things that are not easy,' said the new Chippa co-head coach.

Thabo September is not fazed by the dreaded axe that befalls coaches at Chippa United when things don’t go their way.



Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi has developed a reputation for being quick to pull the trigger, with a high turnover of coaches in the past.



September has joined the Chilli Boys as a co-head coach along with Kwanele Kopo. They replace the outgoing Morgan Mammila, who will now occupy the Technical Director post.



The former SuperSport United defender explained how the surprise move came about after he guided Matsatsantsa a Pitori juniors to their maiden DStv Diski Challenge title last season.



“I won’t grow if I listen to those things (about the sack) because at the end of the day, coaches were given an opportunity and most coaches were fired,” September said in an interview with The Citizen.



“If I’m afraid of that then I will never grow so this was just a matter of growth and fear shouldn’t hold me back. If I was scared and did not do things, I wouldn’t be where I am in terms of football even when I was playing. It’s okay to be scared but sometimes you have to be bold and do things that are not easy.



“The move was a surprise for me as well because I got a call from the chairman and he showed me the vision. From there we just clicked in terms of what we were talking about. Stan Matthews was not happy of course but I think he understood and gave me his blessing.

“I think it’s about growth and an opportunity to learn because in the PSL space, you learn quicker. It’s either you learn by getting fired or winning things and like I said it’s about growth and I took the challenge because of those reasons as well.”

Friends reunited

September’s relationship with Kopo has come full circle having worked with him at SuperSport. The 41-year-old is hoping that they will be a success in Gqeberha after signing a long-term contract believed to be over three years.



“Kopo and I had a great working relationship at SuperSport and we will continue with that,” he said.



“Remember when I started with my coaching, I was working with him and Kaitano Tembo was the head coach in the SuperSport first team. To have Kopo again in my career and in terms of my growth is huge because he has been in the game for a long time.”