Swallows score first win with controversial goal

Gabadinho Mhango appears to push Sekhukhune 'keeper Badra Ali Sangare over the goalline.

Moroka Swallows players celebrate after opening the scoring against Sekhukhune on Wednesday evening. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images.

Steve Komphela’s Moroka Swallows continue to impress and managed to get their first win of the season in the DStv Premiership after beating Sekhukune United 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Swallows had drawn and lost their first two league games, and also lost in the MTN8 quarterfinals to Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

But a debatable goal right at the death at the Peter Mokaba Stadium gave them their first win. A ruckus started at the end of the game, with the Sekhukhune bench asking questions of the referee’s decision on the second goal.

What’s your take on the late Swallows goal? 🧐#DStvXiDiski pic.twitter.com/phHhWX5uKP — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) August 16, 2023

While the winning goal was debatable, Swallows exhibited a remarkable determination and a number of attacking initiatives in the initial stages, reaping the rewards in the 16th minute.

Their intense pressure forced a defensive lapse on the part of the Sekhukhune defenders.

Seizing the opportunity, Lindokuhle Mtshali connected with a cross inside the penalty area, propelling the Dube Birds into the lead.

However, this goal appeared to invigorate Sekhukhune.

Chibuike Ohizu found the net in the 25th minute, equalising for his team.

Despite this setback, Swallows had the potential to secure one or even two more goals before halftime.

But missed chances prevented them from heading into the break with a lead.

Both sides had opportunities to notch another goal in the second half as they crafted chances.

Swallows maintained the upper hand in terms of attacking drive, yet Sekhukhune showcased improved defensive organisation.

The game’s intensity didn’t wane, leaving fans on the edge of their seats despite the cautious approach from both teams.

But it was Swallows who – perhaps with a little luck – got the winner right at the death.

Gabadinho Mhango, who came as a second half substitute, looked to have pushed Sekhukhune keeper Badra Ali Sangare over the line as he caught the ball from a cross.

But the referee saw nothing wrong with Mhango’s challenge and gave it as a goal, as the keeper crossed the line with the ball.