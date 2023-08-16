‘Happy’ Bimenyimana thanks the Lord after Chiefs release

"I feel really happy to be free," says Bimenyimana.

Caleb Bimenyimana celebrates with former Kaizer Chiefs teammate Itumeleng Khune during a DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates on February 25. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

You would expect that Caleb Bimenyimana, who was released by Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, would be sad to lose his job so suddenly.

ALSO READ: Chiefs release Bimenyimana after only one season

But the lanky striker did the unexpected when in response he thanked the Lord, saying that he feels he has regained his freedom after being fired by Chiefs.

Chiefs announced on Wednesday afternoon that they are releasing the Burundian striker after just one season at Naturena.

Bimenyimana played 21 games, scoring eight goals during his time at the Soweto giants, including the famous hatrick he scored via the penalty spot.

However, his response has shocked many, and it has also started rumours that the striker was unhappy during his Chiefs stay.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but after all that happened, it was worth it,” wrote Caleb Bimenyimana on his Instagram.

“All I can say is that I can say (now) is thank you Lord. My prayer has been answered. I feel really happy to be free.

“God has never disappointed me. I can’t wait for the next chapter. Thank you and goodbye.”

Bimenyimana was reportedly harassed at Chiefs

Bimenyimana’s response reignited the rumours that he was ill-treated by Arthur Zwane who reportedly confronted him in front of his teammates last season.

It was reported that Zwane, who was the coach at the time, told him in front of other players during training that he no longer needed him in his team.

Although he did not specify what was so bad that made him feel relieved to leave Chiefs, it is clear that the situation was no longer conducive for both parties.

Another player from Burundi who played for Chiefs, Valery Nahayo praised Bimenyimana’s courage and strength.



ALSO READ: Goalscorer Shandu reacts to Pirates draw against Chippa

“You are (a) strong man and you still have a long way to go with your career. Best things will come,” replied Nahayo.

Edmilson Dove, who was Bimenyimana’s teammate at Chiefs, also responded, bidding his goodbye to the Burundian.

“(He started with a vulgar word that they probably used to call each other)… It is all love, my guy,” wrote Dove.