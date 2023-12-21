Local Soccer

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

21 Dec 2023

07:35 am

Thankful Kimvuidi adapting well to life at Pirates

"I am happy. Thank you to the coaches for giving me the opportunity," said the attacking midfielder.

Kimvuidi thankful as he is quickly adapting to life at Pirates

Orlando Pirates attacking-midfielder Karim Kimvuidi (Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates new signing Karim Kimvuidi has adapted well to life at the Buccaneers, with his performances making him one of the fan favourites.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) born player, who joined Bucs from Maritzburg United last season, is thankful for the opportunity given to him to play for Pirates.

The 21-years-old made a significant contribution for Jose Riveiro’s side during the DStv Premiership game against Golden Arrows, which they won 2-1 at the Mpumalanga Stadium last Sunday.

Kimvuidi won a penalty for Bucs just before the half-hour mark, after his excellent ball control forced an Arrows defender to foul him inside the box. The penalty was taken by Patrick Maswanganyi, who put Bucs in the lead before Arrows also won a spot-kick and Nduduzo Sibiya equalised for the hosts.

However, another exceptional play by Kimvuidi saw him put Pirates in the lead for the second time in the game and the goal ended up being the winning goal.

“Thank you, I am happy with this trophy. It is my first (man-of-the-match) trophy (at Pirates), I am happy. Thank you to the coaches for giving me the opportunity again, and also thank you to my teammates and everyone at the club,” the midfielder told the Pirates media.

“This is just the start, we are not finished. We have to push and we will continue (pushing) in our upcoming games. We are supposed to be the team at the top (of the league standings) and we can do it.”

Kimvuidi has another chance to impress when they take on SuperSport United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

